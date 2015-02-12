Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
MUMBAI Feb 12 Cipla Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, on Thursday reported a 15.5 percent rise in its third-quarter profit, slightly lagging analysts' estimates.
Net profit for the December quarter was 3.28 billion rupees ($52.7 million), compared with 2.84 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 3.46 billion rupees. ($1 = 62.2461 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: