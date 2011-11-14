Nov 14 Three months ended Sept 30

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 3.09 vs 2.63

Net Sales 17.32 vs 15.80

Results are standalone.

Reuters poll forecast net profit of 2.86 billion rupees.

NOTE: Cipla Ltd is the second largest drugmaker by sales in India. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)