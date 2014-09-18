BRIEF-Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine says FY profit attributable HK$420.3 mln
March 14 Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd:
MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd has agreed to grant U.S.-based Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd rights relating to the "Rifaximin complexes" patent family controlled by Cipla, the two companies said on Thursday.
The agreement excludes countries in Asia, other than Japan, and Africa.
Under the agreement, Salix will make an upfront payment and milestone payments to Cipla, the companies said in separate statements.
Salix will also pay a royalty on net sales. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SEATTLE, March 14 Boeing Co and about 90 other aerospace companies are urging Congress to overhaul the U.S. tax system, saying a set of changes Republicans proposed last year - including a big cut in the corporate tax rate - will make them more competitive globally and help create U.S. jobs.
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday: