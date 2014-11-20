MUMBAI Nov 20 India's Cipla Ltd said
it has agreed to market paediatric vaccines made by Serum
Institute of India Ltd in Europe, in a move that marks India's
fourth-largest drugmaker's entry into the vaccines space.
Financial details of the deal with Serum Institute, one of
India's largest makers of vaccines, were not disclosed.
Cipla, which exports to over 170 countries, is working on
expanding its presence in Europe, a region that contributed 5.7
percent to the company's total revenue in the year to March
2013.
As part of this strategy, Cipla has launched multiple
respiratory products in Europe this year, and launch of some key
inhalers is expected in 2015.
"We see vaccines as one of the critical components of our
offering to European patients," Cipla's Europe business head
Frank Pieters said in a statement.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)