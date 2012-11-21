JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Indian drugs maker Cipla Limited has offered to buy a about a 51 percent stake in South African drug maker Cipla Medpro, Cipla Medpro said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Indian firm has offered 8.55 rand per share, Cipla Medpro said. Shares of Cipla Medpro surged on the news.

