May 7 California's highest court has revived an antitrust class action accusing a drugmaker since acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market in exchange for payment.

The ruling marks the first time an appellate court has tackled so-called "pay for delay" deals since a landmark 2013 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court holding that such deals may be illegal. Bayer was originally a defendant in the case, but settled in 2013. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)