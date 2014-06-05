MILAN, June 5 CIR, the holding company that controls troubled energy group Sorgenia, said on Thursday a board meeting to approve 2013 results had been adjourned to Friday.

CIR, which is owned by Italian family De Benedetti, said the board, which will also approve first-quarter results, would re-adjourn after a Sorgenia board meeting on Friday.

Loss-making Sorgenia, 53 percent controlled by CIR, has run up around 1.9 billion euros of debt - 600 million euros of which must be cleared to keep it afloat in the short term.

Austria's Verbund owns 46 percent of Sorgenia. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)