MILAN Oct 17 Adjusted core earnings at Sorgenia, the energy unit of Italian conglomerate CIR SpA , rose 18.7 percent in the first nine months of the year as the benefits of additional capacity offset unfavourable market trends, it said on Monday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 128.1 million euros, Sorgenia said in its statement.

Sales fell 8.5 percent to 1.553 billion euros, depressed by lower volumes of gas sales, it said.

Net debt at the end of September stood at 1.662 billion euros.

