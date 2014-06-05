* CIR board on 2013 results re-adjourns Friday
* CIR unit Sorgenia needs 600 mln euros to keep running
* Sorgenia lenders have proposed debt to equity deal -
sources
(Recasts, adds source details)
MILAN, June 5 Italian holding company CIR
said on Thursday it had adjourned a board meeting on
full-year results to Friday as it waits for greater clarity on
the future of troubled energy unit Sorgenia.
Loss-making Sorgenia, 53 percent controlled by CIR, has run
up around 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of debt - 600 million
euros of which must be cleared to keep it afloat in the short
term.
Sources familiar with the negotiations said creditor banks
have proposed a deal to convert debt into equity that would give
them around 98 percent of Sorgenia but added the energy
company's shareholders have not yet signed up, holding out for
better conditions.
CIR, which is owned by the De Benedetti family, has already
delayed its full-year accounts twice this year to give more time
for a solution to be found over debt restructuring at Sorgenia.
"Today's delay is a positive signal that the restructuring
plan may be accepted," one of the sources said on Thursday.
CIR and Sorgenia declined to comment.
Sorgenia, which is 46 percent owned by Austrian utility
Verbund, invested heavily in the past in gas-fired
power plants that proved expensive to run when the economic
downturn hit demand and prices.
The company now owes money to 19 Italian and foreign banks
including bailed-out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
and Italy's top two banks Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit.
Under the deal proposed to Sorgenia's owners, the banks
would subscribe to a 400-million euro capital increase to
service the conversion of debt into equity, the sources said.
They would also underwrite a convertible bond of 200 million
euros and provide 256 million euros of fresh funding.
But a sticking point has been the timeframe for a subsequent
sale of Sorgenia, given an earn-out clause that gives CIR and
Verbund a share in any capital gains realised from the disposal.
The sources said the shareholders would like the clause to
last five years to give more time to turn the company round
while the banks, keen to exit a business they know little about,
would prefer a two-year deal.
"The aim of the banks is to get out in as short a period as
possible," a source close to the matter said.
Verbund, which plans to mothball or close its unprofitable
gas- and coal-fired power plants in Austria and France, has
already written off the value of its Sorgenia stake.
It was not immediately available to comment on Thursday
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach; editing by
Francesca Landini and Susan Thomas)