MOSCOW Oct 13 Russian utility InterRAO said on Thursday it is studying various power assets in markets including Italy, including Sorgenia, a unit of conglomerate CIR .

"We are looking at various markets, including Italian, examining various assets, including this one (Sorgenia), but we have not made any decisions regarding acquisitions," spokesman Anton Nazarov said.

"We will study how interesting it can be to us," he told Reuters.

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Thursday that InterRAO was looking to acquire Sorgenia and had hired investment bank UBS as advisor. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Megan Davies)