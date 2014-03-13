UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
LONDON, March 13 British biotech firm Circassia will list on the London stock exchange at 310 pence per share, the company said on Thursday, at the top of its price range and giving it a market capitalisation of about 581 million pounds ($964.8 million).
The range for the initial public offering (IPO) of existing and new shares for the allergy treatment firm was 250 pence to 310 pence. The flotation will raise 200 million pounds so the company can bring its cat allergy vaccine to market, with conditional dealings beginning at 0800 GMT on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.