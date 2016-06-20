(Corrects paragraph 3 to say dose-ranging study of its ragweed
allergy therapy, not the therapy itself)
June 20 Drug developer Circassia Pharmaceuticals
Plc said its cat allergy treatment failed to meet its
main goal in a late-stage study, due to a marked placebo effect.
Circassia said all groups in the study showed improvement
compared to the baseline, and that the results of the active
treatment groups were not significantly different to placebo.
The company, which develops allergy therapies, said it would
stop its registration study of a grass allergy treatment and
preparatory work for a dose-ranging study of its ragweed allergy
therapy.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)
Sunil Nair)