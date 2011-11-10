Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LONDON Nov 10 British health workers' co-operative Circle Holdings said it had signed a definitive contract to run Hinchingbrooke Health Care NHS Trust in Cambridge, England, the first time an NHS hospital has been managed by a non-governmental body.
Circle will manage an estimated 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) of revenue over the 10-year contract, scheduled to begin in February 2012, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Circle beat outsourcer Serco to clinch the deal a year ago. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 7 Workers are set to strike on Thursday at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine after contract talks mediated by the Chilean government failed to reach a deal, the main union at the world's largest copper mine told Reuters.