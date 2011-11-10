LONDON Nov 10 British health workers' co-operative Circle Holdings said it had signed a definitive contract to run Hinchingbrooke Health Care NHS Trust in Cambridge, England, the first time an NHS hospital has been managed by a non-governmental body.

Circle will manage an estimated 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) of revenue over the 10-year contract, scheduled to begin in February 2012, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Circle beat outsourcer Serco to clinch the deal a year ago. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)