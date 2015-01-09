Jan 9 Circle Holdings Plc

* Determined that its franchise to operate Hinchingbrooke Health Care NHS Trust is no longer sustainable

* Entered into discussions with NHS Trust Development Authority with view to ensuring an orderly withdrawal from current contract

* Circle is also obliged to cover termination and re-procurement costs incurred by Hinchingbrooke, capped at 2 mln stg