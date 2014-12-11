BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.26 excluding items
* Innocoll Holdings Plc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results and provides corporate update
Dec 11 Bitcoin startup Circle Internet Financial hired former JP Morgan Chase & Co's Paul Camp as chief financial officer, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Camp, who took over earlier this week, was formerly a managing director at JP Morgan, leading its global transaction services business, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1sf3gcf)
Camp plans to focus on Circle's international transfer capabilities, the newspaper said.
Circle Internet Financial could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Circle, a digital-currency wallet provider, raised $26 million in funding in March. (bit.ly/12Q1jXi) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kilo goldmines announces appointment to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: