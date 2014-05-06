May 6 Circle Oil Plc

* AASE-21 well encountered Kareem sands with 19 feet of net oil pay in Shagar and 4 feet of net oil pay in Rahmi, both zones of good reservoir quality

* Current gross daily production rate over last month from AASE and Geyad fields continues at approximately 11,000 bopd and 11 mmscf/d

* Total gross production from NW Gemsa fields has now exceeded 15.3 mmbo of 42 degree API crude oil with a water injection total of 19.9 MMBW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: