July 31 Circle Oil Plc :

* Provides update on EMD-1 exploration well, offshore Tunisia

* EMD-1 exploration well was found to be irreparable locally and a replacement permanent guide base has been delivered and installed

* Circle does not anticipate a material delay to timing of results for well

* EMD-1 exploration well was spud on June 8, 2014 and drilled to 753 metres MD after which 20 inch casing was run and successfully cemented