UPDATE 2-Oil gains on supply cuts, but rising US output caps gains
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high (Updates prices)
LONDON Oct 22 Circle Oil PLC : * Pleased with the results of the geyad-6 st1 well, completed as a shagar oil
producer * Result proves up northern extent, pressure communication of geyad field and
add to recovery from field
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high (Updates prices)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high