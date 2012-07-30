July 30 CIT Group Inc, the
small-business lender led by former Merrill Lynch Chief
Executive John Thain, posted its second straight quarterly loss
as it took refinancing charges for retiring high-cost debt.
The company reported net loss of $71 million, or 35 cents
per share, for the second-quarter, up from net loss of $50
million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
The results included refinancing charges of $286 million
related to the prepayment of $4.2 billion of high-cost debt, the
New York-based lender said.
Pre-tax income, excluding the charges, was $245 million, up
from $134 million in the year ago quarter.
