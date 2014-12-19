Dec 19 Canadian performance company Cirque du
Soleil has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc
to help in its previously disclosed effort to find a strategic
partner, a spokeswoman for the company said on Friday.
Sources familiar with the matter, who asked not to be
identified discussing private deliberations, said the company is
exploring all of its options, including the sale of a majority
stake, although it has not yet decided what path to take.
Founder Guy Laliberté owns 90 percent of the Montreal-based
company, which is known for its acrobatic spectacles.
Laliberté, 55, told the Wall Street Journal earlier this
month he was seeking to sell 20 percent to 30 percent of the
company, and was aiming for a deal that would value the whole
company at $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion. He said that Cirque du
Soleil's revenue dropped to $850 million in 2013 from $1 billion
year earlier.
Cirque du Soleil will appeal to both private equity firms
and large media companies that are looking to increase their
exposure to live events, one of the fastest growing areas in
media and entertainment, the sources said.
Founded by street performers in Quebec in 1984, Cirque du
Soleil has become one of Canada's most famous exports. Its shows
featuring acrobats and whimsical plots tour all over the world
and its stage shows are performed nightly in Las Vegas and other
resorts. It has roughly 4,000 employees and it employs 1,300
performing artists in 50 countries, according to its website.
While the company generates the majority of its revenue from
ticket sales, it also organizes private events, sells retail
goods based on its shows and licenses its brand to the
hospitality and fashion industries. It has a joint venture with
BCE Inc's Bell Media to create television programming,
movies and games.
