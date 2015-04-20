April 20 Founder Guy Laliberté has agreed to sell control of Cirque du Soleil, the world's largest theatrical production company, for about $1.5 billion, the Globe and Mail reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Laliberté is slated to sell majority control of the Canadian performance company to private equity firm TPG Capital LP and Fosun Capital Group, owned by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, the newspaper reported.

Canada's second-largest pension fund, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, could buy a 10 percent stake, but negotiations are still ongoing, the report said.

Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, said on Wednesday that TPG Capital and Fosun were in final stages of negotiations to buy Cirque du Soleil.

Laliberté owns 90 percent of the Montreal-based Cirque du Soleil, which is known for its acrobatic spectacles.

Laliberté will continue to hold a 10 percent stake under the deal, the newspaper said.

TPG Capital did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)