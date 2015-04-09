April 9 Cirque du Soleil is in advanced talks
with two private equity consortia about selling a majority stake
in what is the largest theatrical production company in the
world, according to people familiar with the matter.
A consortium of CVC Capital Partners Ltd and Providence
Equity LLC, as well as a pairing of TPG Capital LP and China's
Fosun International Ltd, are in negotiations with the
company's owner and founder Guy Laliberté in an effort to clinch
a deal, three people said this week.
A deal is uncertain, however, because of disagreements over
the company's valuation. Private equity firms have made offers
valuing the company close to $1.5 billion while Laliberté is
believed to value the company higher, according to the people.
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Canada's
second-largest pension fund, has expressed interest in taking a
10-percent stake in the company as part of a deal with either of
the two consortia, the people added.
The negotiations are expected to last several weeks,
according to the sources, who asked not to be identified
discussing confidential talks. Representatives for the private
equity firms declined to comment or did not respond to requests
for comment.
"As it stands today, the process is still ongoing and Guy
Laliberté is still reviewing his options," a Cirque du Soleil
spokeswoman said, declining to comment further.
Best known for its acrobatic spectacles and Las Vegas shows,
Cirque du Soleil has been working with investment bank Goldman
Sachs Group since last year to find a strategic partner.
Founded by Laliberté and street performers in Quebec in
1984, Cirque du Soleil has become one of Canada's most famous
exports. Laliberté currently owns 90 percent of the
Montreal-based company.
Cirque du Soleil's shows featuring acrobats and whimsical
plots tour all over the world and are performed nightly in Las
Vegas and other resorts. It has roughly 4,000 employees and it
employs 1,300 performing artists in 50 countries, according to
its website.
While the company generates the majority of its revenue from
ticket sales, it also organizes private events, sells retail
goods based on its shows, and licenses its brand to the
hospitality and fashion industries. It has a joint venture with
BCE Inc's Bell Media to create television programming,
movies and games.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)