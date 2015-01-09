NEW YORK Jan 9 Royal Alliance, a broker dealer
division of AIG Financial Distributors, added a new team of
brokers managing $300 million in assets to its network of
independent advisory firms when the advisers split off from
other Royal Alliance firm Rehmann.
Joe Heider, who was a principal at Michigan-based Rehmann,
said he left to start Cirrus Wealth Management in January and
aims to grow by acquiring the business of older advisers who
generate $1 million or more in annual fees and revenues for
their business who are planning for retirement.
Succession planning is a hot trend in the wealth management
industry where the average financial adviser is in his or her
late 50s. As a tsunami of advisers approach retirement, partners
like Heider are offering to take over their businesses.
Heider, along with former Rehmann colleagues Mark Bonhard
and Laura Sternheimer, said he is in talks with three advisory
groups who generate $5.5 million in combined fees and
commissions in the Cleveland-area.
He typically offers prospects a modest up-front payment of
10 percent of their annual fees and commissions to get the
adviser to join Cirrus. Eventually when the adviser retires, he
or she will get around twice the value of the advisers annual
revenue in installment, Heider said.
Heider, a licensed pilot, said he named Cirrus after the
best clouds for smooth flight.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Grant McCool)