Oct 29 Cirrus Logic Inc, which makes audio chips for Apple Inc, forecast much better-than-expected revenue for the current holiday quarter in anticipation of strong iPhone 6 and 6 Plus sales.

The company's shares rose as much as 6.4 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

Cirrus, which gets about three quarters of its revenue from Apple, forecast third-quarter revenue of $265 million to $285 million, much higher than the average analyst estimate of $216.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A record 10 million iPhone 6 and 6 Plus phones were sold in the first weekend the larger-screen models went on sale, helping to push Apple's total smartphone sales to 39.27 million in the September quarter - more than many on Wall Street had expected.

Last week, Apple projected stronger-than-expected revenue of $63.5 billion to $66.5 billion in its holiday quarter.

Cirrus said its revenue rose 10.2 percent to $210.2 million for the second quarter ended Sept. 27.

Net income fell to $852,000, or 1 cent per share, from $33.4 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier, due mainly to costs related to its acquisition of audio gear maker Wolfson Microelectronics Plc.

Excluding items, Cirrus earned 68 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 54 cents per share on revenue of $187.52 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Robin Paxton)