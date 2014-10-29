* Estimates Q3 revenue of $265 mln-$285 mln
* Q2 revenue $210.2 million vs est $187.52 million
* Q2 adj profit $0.68/shr vs est $0.54/shr
* Shares up as much as 6.4 pct
(Adds details, share price)
Oct 29 Cirrus Logic Inc, which makes
audio chips for Apple Inc, forecast much
better-than-expected revenue for the current holiday quarter in
anticipation of strong iPhone 6 and 6 Plus sales.
The company's shares rose as much as 6.4 percent in extended
trading on Wednesday.
Cirrus, which gets about three quarters of its revenue from
Apple, forecast third-quarter revenue of $265 million to $285
million, much higher than the average analyst estimate of $216.8
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A record 10 million iPhone 6 and 6 Plus phones were sold in
the first weekend the larger-screen models went on sale, helping
to push Apple's total smartphone sales to 39.27 million in the
September quarter - more than many on Wall Street had expected.
Last week, Apple projected stronger-than-expected revenue of
$63.5 billion to $66.5 billion in its holiday quarter.
Cirrus said its revenue rose 10.2 percent to $210.2 million
for the second quarter ended Sept. 27.
Net income fell to $852,000, or 1 cent per share, from $33.4
million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier, due mainly to
costs related to its acquisition of audio gear maker Wolfson
Microelectronics Plc.
Excluding items, Cirrus earned 68 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 54 cents per
share on revenue of $187.52 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel and Robin Paxton)