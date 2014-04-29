PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 29 U.S. handset maker Cirrus Logic Inc has agreed a deal to buy British microchip maker Wolfson Microelectronics for 291 million pounds ($489 million) to boost its audio division, the two firms said on Tuesday.
In a joint statement, the companies said the price per share of 235 pence represented a premium of 75 percent to the closing price on Monday. ($1 = 0.5950 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: