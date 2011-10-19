(Corrects headline, first bullet and paragraphs 1 and 3 to show that the comparable non-GAAP second-quarter EPS number was in line with Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates)

* Q2 adj EPS $0.33 vs est $0.33

* Q2 rev $101.6 mln vs est $102.7 mln

* Sees Q3 rev $102-$108 mln

Oct 19 Cirrus Logic Inc reported a second-quarter profit in line with estimates but the analog chipmaker forecast third-quarter revenue largely below market, sending its shares down 10 percent in extended trading.

The company posted second-quarter profit of $11.3 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with $30.9 million, or 42 cents a share last year.

Excluding items, it earned 33 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, were looking for a 33 cent per share profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue came in at $101.6 million, slightly below $102.7 million expected by analysts.

For the third quarter, the company said it expects revenue of $102-$108 million, while analysts were looking for $108 million in revenue.

Shares of the company closed at 17.01 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They were down 10 percent at $14.96 after markets. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)