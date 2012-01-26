* Sees Q4 rev $108-$112 mln vs $103.65 mln

* Sees Q4 margins sequentially higher

* Q3 adj. EPS $0.43 vs est. $0.43

* Q3 rev $122.37 mln vs est. $121.95 mln

Jan 26 Cirrus Logic Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue higher than analysts' estimates as the analog chipmaker expects to launch several new products during the period.

The company, which makes high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, expects revenue of $108 million to $112 million in the fourth quarter.

Analysts were looking for revenue of $103.65 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also expects sequentially higher gross margins for the period.

For the third quarter, the company reported earnings of $16.73 million, or 25 cents a share, down from $24.62 million or 34 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, it earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 28 percent to $122.36.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 43 cents a share on revenue of $121.95 million.

Shares of the company closed at $22.07 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)