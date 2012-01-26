BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sees Q4 rev $108-$112 mln vs $103.65 mln
* Sees Q4 margins sequentially higher
* Q3 adj. EPS $0.43 vs est. $0.43
* Q3 rev $122.37 mln vs est. $121.95 mln
Jan 26 Cirrus Logic Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue higher than analysts' estimates as the analog chipmaker expects to launch several new products during the period.
The company, which makes high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, expects revenue of $108 million to $112 million in the fourth quarter.
Analysts were looking for revenue of $103.65 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also expects sequentially higher gross margins for the period.
For the third quarter, the company reported earnings of $16.73 million, or 25 cents a share, down from $24.62 million or 34 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, it earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 28 percent to $122.36.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 43 cents a share on revenue of $121.95 million.
Shares of the company closed at $22.07 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.