BRIEF-Greg Creed joins Whirlpool Corp board of directors
Greg Creed joins Whirlpool corp board of directors
July 30 Cirrus Logic Inc reported a rise in quarterly revenue helped by an increase in sales of its audio products.
Net income for the first quarter fell to $7 million, or 10 cents per share, compared with $9.2 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 22 cents per share.
Revenue at the company rose 7 percent to $99 million.
The company also said it will sell assets associated with its Apex Precision Power business in Tucson, Arizona for $26 million. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Announce appointment of Brian Zatarain as chief executive officer, effective February 17, 2017, replacing Cristiano Melcher
Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China