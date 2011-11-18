(Corrects Cirtek's share price link)

MANILA Nov 18 Semiconductor manufacturer Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp rose sharply at its stock market debut on Friday after a $7 million initial public offering (IPO), only the third such offering in the country this year as volatility swept financial markets.

The stock jumped to as high as 8.20 pesos in early trade from its offer price of 7 pesos per share. It was up 12 percent as of 0240 GMT.

Cirtek sold 42.16 million new common shares to domestic investors, representing 26 percent of its issued and outstanding capital stock after the offer.

It intends to use the IPO proceeds of 295.1 million pesos ($7 million) for acquisition of new machineries and equipment and for general working capital requirements.

BDO Capital & Investment Corp, a unit of BDO Unibank Inc , was issue manager and lead underwriter.

Cirtek's IPO followed grocer Puregold Price Club's $170 million share sale in September and the $52 million public offer of Megawide Construction Corp in February.

Food-to-energy conglomerate San Miguel Corp's power unit has deferred its planned $850 million IPO originally scheduled to be launched before the end of this year, citing unfavourable market conditions.

The IPO of SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, the country's largest power producer, would have been the country's largest. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)