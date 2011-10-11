SHANGHAI, Oct 11 The China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) published its first weekly China Iron Ore Price Index (CIOPI) on Tuesday, hoping to provide domestic steelmakers with an alternative reference for setting quarterly prices.

Below are two tables to show CISA's iron ore index and prices. CISA iron ore index Period CIOPI Domestic Pct change imported Pct change

index index Oct 3-10 * * * 652.41 -0.02 Sept 26-30 580.73 455.81 -3.16 652.54 -0.76 CISA iron ore prices Period Domestic avg imported avg Equivalent

price (Yuan/T) price(USD/T) price in yuan/T Oct 3-10 * 176.22 1,310.21 Sept 26-30 1,172.87 176.25 1,310.47

Source: CISA website Note: * means no reference as China's local market was closed for a national holiday on Oct 1-7

-Index is based on 100 points in April 1994

-Domestic price is for 62 pct Fe grade concentrate on dry basis, incl. 17 pct value-added tax (VAT)

-Imported price is for 62 pct Fe grade fines on dry basis, CFR, excl. VAT

-Imported price refers to deals made by Chinese companies during the weekly period (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)