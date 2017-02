SHANGHAI Oct 12 China's average daily crude steel output stood at 1.930 million tonnes in the last 10 days of September, up 0.6 percent from the preceding 10 days, data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed on Wednesday.

Average daily output of the medium- and large-sized steelmakers also rose 0.6 percent to 1.64 million tonnes during the same period.

