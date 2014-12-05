(Adds comment from Arista Networks, share movement)
WASHINGTON Dec 5 Network equipment maker Cisco
Systems Inc filed two lawsuits on Friday against Arista
Networks Inc, accusing the smaller rival of copying its
networking technologies.
The lawsuits, filed in a federal court in California, accuse
Arista of infringing on 14 patents on networks and also on
related copyrights, Cisco General Counsel Mark Chandler said in
a blog post.
Shares of Arista were down 6.9 percent at $68.48 in
afternoon trading, while Cisco fell 0.9 percent to $27.51.
Arista was formed by former Cisco employees, including Chief
Development Officer Andreas Bechtolsheim, Chief Technology
Officer Kenneth Duda, and Chief Executive Officer Jayshree
Ullal.
"Rather than building its products and services based on new
technologies developed by Arista, however, and providing
legitimate competition to Cisco, Arista took a shortcut by
blatantly and extensively copying the innovative networking
technologies designed and developed by Cisco," one of the
complaints said.
Cisco is a leader in the networking world, with revenue of
$12.2 billion in the third quarter. Arista, in contrast,
reported sales of $155.5 million for the period, although it is
growing fast.
Arista said it had not yet been able to evaluate the
lawsuits.
"While we have respect for Cisco as a fierce competitor and
the dominant player in the market, we are disappointed that they
have to resort to litigation rather than simply compete with us
in products," Arista said in an emailed statement.
Cisco filed the lawsuits on the same day the U.S. Supreme
Court agreed to review a $64 million patent infringement verdict
that Commil USA LLC won against the company.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa
Von Ahn)