By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc
is selling its home networking business to Belkin, the
networking giant's latest move to exit the consumer business.
The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the
deal, which Belkin said on Thursday is expected to close in
March.
With the sale, Cisco sheds one of the last remaining pieces
of its consumer business, following the shutdown of the Flip
video camera business in 2011. Earlier this month, Cisco said it
would shutter its Umi online video-conferencing service.
"Their direct consumer business had all but gone away. This
was the next shoe to fall," said ZK Research analyst Zeus
Kerravala.
"They made a commitment to investors that they were going to
focus on their core areas," said Kerravala, who noted that the
profit margins for the home networking business were lower than
those for Cisco's other businesses.
The deal comes 10 years after Cisco entered the home
networking business with its $500 million stock acquisition of
the Linksys Group in March 2003.
Belkin, a privately held company that makes smartphone
accessories and home networking products, said it would continue
to maintain the Linksys brand, and that it would have a roughly
30 percent share of the U.S. home and small business networking
market after the deal.
Cisco does not break out financial results for the home
networking business. The Cisco business unit that includes the
home networking business, as well as other networking and
"emerging" technology products, had revenue of $220 million in
the most recent quarter, down roughly 12 percent year on year.
Shares of Cisco slipped 3 cents to $20.99 in after-hours
trading on Thursday.