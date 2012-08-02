NEW YORK Aug 2 Cisco Systems Inc said on Thursday it had given board seats to Marc Benioff, head of salesforce.com, and Kristina Johnson, former U.S. under secretary of energy.

Cisco said the appointments were effective Aug. 1. Its board now consists of 14 directors.

Benioff, 47, co-founded web-based software provider salesforce.com in 1999. Johnson, 55, currently serves as chief executive of Enduring Hydro LLC, a clean energy development and consulting company. (Reporting By Sinead Carew)