TORONTO Dec 13 Cisco Systems Inc will
expand its research and development operations in Ontario,
looking to add 1,700 jobs in the Canadian province over the next
six years, the U.S. network equipment maker said on Friday.
Cisco and the Ontario provincial government said they have
signed a 10-year agreement that will see the province provide up
to C$220 million ($207 million) to support the company's
expansion.
They did not specify what form the support would take, but
said the agreement could expand Cisco's Ontario payroll to as
many as 5,000 jobs. Cisco said it now has about 1,300 staff in
the province.
The company and the government said the potential total
investment could be as much as C$4 billion, including C$2.2
billion in salaries over the next decade.
Ontario, the country's most populous province, has long been
Canada's manufacturing hub and home to many of its top
technology companies.
Ontario manufacturers were hit hard by the financial crisis
and Ontario's highest-profile technology company, Waterloo-based
BlackBerry Ltd , has shed vast numbers of
employees in recent years as its smartphones have lost market
share.
Cisco is not the only global technology company to announce
an expansion of its Ontario operations recently.
Google Inc's Motorola Mobility unit said in
September it planned to set up a new hub in Waterloo, partly to
take advantage of local engineering talent.