Nov 29 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems
Inc (CSCO.O) said global cloud data traffic will grow at a
compound annual rate of 66 percent between 2010 and 2015, as
consumers and businesses seek untethered access to content and
applications.
By mid-decade more than a third of all data center traffic
will be based in the cloud, which allows data to be stored and
accessed remotely, Cisco said in its first annual Global Cloud
Index published on Tuesday.
Gobal data center traffic overall will increase four-fold,
a 33 percent compound annual growth rate between 2010 and 2015,
according to Cisco.
That translates into data traffic of 4.8 zettabytes per
year by 2015 or every man, woman and child watching a full
length movie once a day for one year.
"What was surprising is how much data is actually being
moved, we started off with a zettabyte," said Suraj Shetty,
vice president of product and solutions marketing, referring to
2010 when annual data traffic worldwide was at 1.1 zettabyte,
which equals a trillion gigabytes.
"The evolution of cloud services is driven in large part by
users' expectations to access applications and content anytime,
from anywhere, over any network and with any device," Cisco
said.
Economic considerations were also a significant factor,
Shetty said, because cloud-based data centers could support
more virtual machines and workloads than traditional data
centers making remote storage more cost-efficient.
Cisco, which offers technology to build, deploy and use
cloud services, expects that, by 2014, more than 50 percent of
all workloads will be processed in the cloud.
IT research firm Forrester has forecast the global cloud
computing market will grow to $241 billion in 2020 from $41
billion this year.
However, it will still take some time and investments in
network expansion until networks around the world are ready to
handle advanced cloud services.
All regions can currently support some level of cloud
services based on average download and upload speeds and the
time it takes for information to pass through the network for
business and consumer connections, Cisco said.
"However, few regions' average network characteristics are
currently able to support the high-end advanced cloud apps,"
Cisco added.
Basic cloud applications include email, Web browsing or
social networking, while advanced cloud services, which have
higher network requirements, include advanced gaming and high
definition video conferencing.
For the forecast Cisco collected network data from 10
enterprise and Internet data centers for 12 months.
(Reporting by Nicola Leske; editing by Andre Grenon)