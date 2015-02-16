PARIS Feb 16 U.S. network equipment maker Cisco
Systems Inc. plans to invest $100 million in French
start-ups, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls' office said on
Monday.
The investment is part of a partnership between the company
and the French state that aims to develop better networks,
improve cybersecurity, provide training 200,000 people over
three years and finance academic research.
"Lastly, work to assist digital innovation will be
undertaken thanks to a $100 million investment from Cisco in
French startups," said a statement from Valls' office after he
met with the company's CEO, John Chambers.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas. Editing by Alexandria Sage)