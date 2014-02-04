UPDATE 6-Intel to buy Israeli driverless car-tech firm Mobileye for $15 bln
* Analysts say rival offer unlikely (Adds details on Mobileye's partnerships, competitors and technology)
Feb 4 Cisco Systems Inc and Google Inc said they had entered into a long-term patent cross-licensing agreement covering a broad range of products and technologies.
The cross-licensing agreement is an effective way to help prevent unnecessary patent lawsuits, the companies said in a statement.
"We're pleased to enter into this cross-license, and we welcome discussions with any company interested in a similar arrangement," said Allen Lo, Google's deputy general counsel for patents.
Details of the agreement were not disclosed.
* Analysts say rival offer unlikely (Adds details on Mobileye's partnerships, competitors and technology)
* To expand animal nutrition capabilities with new facilities in Xiangtan and Nanjing, China
* Boeing, CDB Aviation Lease Finance announce order for 30 737 max 8 airplanes