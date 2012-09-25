By Nicola Leske
Sept 25 Meg Whitman faces a daunting task in
trying to turn around Hewlett Packard -at least in the
opinion of one of her chief rivals, Cisco Chief
Executive John Chambers.
"There's not been a company ever turned around by the fifth
CEO on the job," Chambers said in a wide-ranging interview with
Reuters, referring to HP's management history.
Whitman replaced the harshly criticized Leo Apotheker at the
helm of HP almost exactly one year ago in a bid to restore
investor confidence in the iconic Silicon Valley company.
Chambers said there was potential for HP, the world's No. 1
personal computer maker, to grow in market transitions to cloud
computing and the move from PCs to tablets, but the company may
not be able to catch up. Cisco and HP compete in a number of
areas such as networking equipment.
"Its a tough hand to play, but clearly as a competitor I
like competing against that hand, and we are going to try and
accelerate while they are struggling," Chambers said.
HP has continued to struggle since Whitman took the helm,
posting an $8.9 billion loss for its fiscal third quarter ended
July 31. Its shares on Tuesday hit a more than one-year low of
$16.70, before nudging up a penny to close at $16.71.
Chambers softened his comments by saying that he is a "huge"
Whitman supporter, pointing to his backing of her unsuccessful
run for governor of California in 2010. He said he believes she
took the chief executive job at Hewlett Packard in part because
of her deep respect for the culture of Silicon Valley.
"She did it, I believe, because she cares about the Valley
so much and HP is an integral part of the Valley," Chambers
said.
Speaking to the shared interest among technology company
CEOs in preserving Silicon Valley's distinct culture, Chambers
related an experience he had during his early days at Cisco with
another HP boss, Lew Platt.
Chambers said that when he first got to "the Valley," he
didn't know anything about it so he asked Platt to teach him
about the culture.
"He met with me, and I asked for the next quarter and he met
with me again; three years later we met every quarter," Chambers
recounted. "He let me bring my team and he would bring his team,
after three years we were on a roll."
Years later, when Chambers asked Platt what was behind his
generosity he replied, "John, this is what our culture is
about."