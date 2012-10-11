NEW YORK Oct 11 Cisco Systems on
Thursday accused Huawei Technologies Co Ltd of
misstating facts concerning their 2003 copyright infringement
case and released segments from what it said was a previously
sealed document.
Huawei, the world's second-largest maker of routers, has
repeatedly said Cisco's claims were unjustified as the Chinese
company had received the disputed source code form a third
party.
The company, along with ZTE Corp, , is
the focus of a U.S. House Intelligence Committee report that
said Beijing could use equipment made by the two companies to
engage in espionage and endanger vital systems.
The panel said U.S. companies should stop doing business with
Huawei and ZTE, and the committee chairman urged that Canadian
companies do the same. Australia, for its part, has banned
Huawei from helping build its national broadband
network.
Cisco said it was now releasing parts of an expert's report
in a blog by Mark Chandler, general counsel at Cisco, "so the
world could learn what really happened."
In the segments released it said that "the exactness of the
comments and spacing not only indicate that Huawei has access to
the Cisco code but that the Cisco code was electronically copied
and inserted into (Huawei's code)."
The case between the two companies was eventually dropped.
Cisco Chief Executive John Chambers has said that Huawei
does not always play by the rules.
Earlier this year, Cisco Executive Vice President Rob Lloyd
said, "We clearly know that our customers view innovation from
Cisco and they don't see the same from Huawei. We would clearly
say that imitation isn't innovation."
Lloyd also said on the company's earnings call in May, "The
privacy of information, how data is protected is forefront in
our customers' mind in a cloud-centric world. That's not the
forte of Huawei."
In the blog post on Thursday Cisco took pains to make it
clear that it did not have a dispute with the Chinese government
but rather that it was at odds with a business rival.
"We respect the efforts the Chinese government is making to
increase intellectual property protection," the post said.
"Rather, this dispute involved a very simple claim that one
company used the other's trade secrets and copyrighted materials
without permission."
Cisco has been doing business in China since 1994.