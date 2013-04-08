April 8 Cisco Systems, IBM and
Citrix have joined forces with other tech companies in
a consortium to kickstart the corporate market for
software-defined networking (SDN), aimed at making network
management easier and cheaper.
Other members of the development platform called
OpenDaylight include Juniper Networks, VMware,
Microsoft, Red Hat, Intel and Brocade
as well as privately held Big Switch Networks and
Arista Networks.
Each member will contribute technology such as code to the
project in an effort to share the costs of basic research and
development, and enable products from different vendors to work
together, the companies said on Monday. However, vendors will
still be able to customize their offerings to differentiate
themselves from rivals.
The SDN market is still considered nascent, but is expected
to grow to $3.7 billion by 2016 from an estimated $360 million
this year, according to research firm IDC.
The first code from OpenDaylight is expected to be released
in the third quarter of this year.
"It will be interesting to see how it works in practice.
There was some skepticism on our part on the networking industry
getting together because they never got together before," said
Brad Casemore, a veteran networking analyst at IDC, in Toronto.
SDN products let businesses reduce the amount of networking
gear in data centers by replacing much of their function with
software that is centralized in one or more servers.
The technology has been in the spotlight ever since VMware
bought SDN startup Nicira in August last year for $1.26 billion.