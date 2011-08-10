* Quarterly rev forecast in line, drives relief rally
* Chambers early comments mixed
* Shares swing north after hours
(Adds Q1 forecast and industry outlook, analyst's comment)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 10 Cisco Systems Inc
(CSCO.O) forecast slim revenue growth this quarter, a pleasant
surprise to investors bracing for a sharp pullback in global
technology spending that sent its shares soaring 10 percent.
The world's leader in Internet networking equipment
predicted in-line sales growth of 1 to 4 percent this quarter
after posting quarterly results on Wedensday that edged past
Wall Street's scaled-back expectations.
Analysts took that as an early sign that tough measures to
return the Silicon Valley giant to growth -- including layoffs
and asset sales -- were taking hold. Some feared Cisco would
follow rivals Juniper Networks (JNPR.N) and Brocade (BRCD.O) in
slashing results forecasts.
"The guidance was in-line -- which was much better than
feared," said Sterne Agee analyst Shaw Wu.
"There were expectations that they would guide down like
most of their smaller peers."
Cisco shed about a third of its value in 2011, punished by
flagging growth and the loss of market share to aggressive
rivals like Juniper.
The erstwhile stock market darling, which depends on
government spending for about a fifth of its revenue, said in
July it would cut 15 percent of its workforce and sell a
set-top box factory in Mexico as part of an effort to slash
annual expenses by $1 billion. [ID:nL3E7IJ0JG]
CEO John Chambers, who in April famously said Cisco had
lost its way, told analysts he foresaw "gradual improvement" in
the business, while warning again of a challenges for global
public sector spending in coming quarters.
That came after the company racked up better-than-expected
sales, profit and margins in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Shares of Cisco rose as much as 10 percent in extended
trade after closing down 2.3 percent on Nasdaq. They later
backtracked and were up 8 percent at $14.81.
"They beat a low bar. A lot of it is coming from cost
cutting, which we anticipated. In that sense it's a relief,"
said Joanna Makris of Mizuho Securities USA.
A look at how other technology and telecoms bellwethers
have fared this earnings season: r.reuters.com/nuw62s
WARNINGS APLENTY
Cisco has warned since last year that government spending
cuts would include network equipment, and that a deal last week
to reduce the U.S. federal budget deficit could hurt the San
Jose, California company's business more. [ID:nN1E777190]
Investor sentiment also worsened after rivals Juniper
Networks Inc and Brocade Communications Systems Inc slashed
outlooks in recent weeks as the economic picture darkened,
slamming their shares.
Its first-quarter projection translated to revenue of about
$10.86 billion to more than $11 billion. Analysts on average
had expected revenue of about $10.95 billion in the fiscal
first quarter ending October.
They had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $10.97 billion
from Cisco, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margins came in at 62.7 percent, dipping from 63.9
percent in the fiscal third quarter but ahead of analysts'
projections for under 62 percent.
And net income slid 36.3 percent to $1.2 billion or 22
cents a share, from $1.9 billion or 33 cents a share a year
earlier. Excluding certain items, it earned 40 cents share,
just above the 38 cents expected on average.
"The real issue is, does he (Chambers) give a chilling
outlook or is it just a conservative outlook? Have things
grinded to a halt, or is the enterprise still spending?" asked
Colin Gillis, BGC Partners analyst.
