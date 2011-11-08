* Results due Nov. 9 after market close
* Street cautious on outlook
* Months-long overhaul helps bottom line
By Nicola Leske
NEW YORK, Nov 8 Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) has
won cautious endorsement for its months-long overhaul but now
must convince Wall Street its troubles are a thing of the past
and it can return to steady growth.
Cisco, a sector bellwether because of its global scale and
diverse client base, in September acknowledged an end to an era
of scorching growth after scaling back on consumer businesses
and laying off thousands in a sweeping 4-month overhaul.
Despite early optimism on Wall Street about the pace and
effectiveness of Chief Executive John Chambers' restructuring
thrust, analysts warn the world's leader in Internet networking
has to grapple with crumbling spending by governments and
carriers and a margin squeeze from intensifying competition.
Networking giants across the globe are struggling as
telecom operators hold back spending in response to mounting
economic uncertainty. Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) forecast
disappointing fourth-quarter results, while Alcatel-Lucent SA
ALUA.PA scaled back its profitability goal for the year.
"Looking broadly across the tech supply chain, fourth
quarter 2011 showed a bigger disappointment and thus we expect
Cisco to struggle with its January quarter outlook, despite
aggressive new product ramps," said Brian White at Ticonderago
Securities.
Cisco, once the high-growth Silicon Valley darling of Wall
Street, in August slashed its longer term sales growth
projections to 5 to 7 percent over coming years -- a pace on
par with the likes of International Business Machines Corp
(IBM.N). [ID:nS1E78C109]
Cisco's shares have shed a fifth of their value since
warning of tightening government spending in February, but have
gained about $1 since Chambers in April admitted the company
had lost its way, jump-starting an internal revamp that
included unloading its Flip camera division.
Some analysts say Cisco's sales outlook-cut gave it more
attainable goals, while the asset sales helped it focus on what
it does best, setting the stage for improved earnings despite a
revenue growth slowdown amid the economic turmoil.
"With expectations reset, Cisco has potential to outperform
if the economy stabilizes," Tim Long of BMO Capital Markets
said.
MORE AGGRESSIVE
Wall Street analysts expect earnings per share of 39 cents
on revenue of $11 billion for the quarter ending October 31,
down from 42 cents a year earlier.
For the current quarter, Wall Street anticipates earnings
of 42 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"As far as orders are concerned, feedback has been
generally positive and consequently we expect the company to
provide solid guidance for January," Sanjiv Wadhwani, an
analyst at Stifel Nicolaus, added.
"With growth likely re-accelerating over the next few
quarters and gross margins stabilizing to potentially improving
due to mix and better pricing, we continue to rate Cisco
'Buy.'"
Cisco may also benefit from "distraction at HP and lack of
execution at Juniper," Wedbush analyst Rohit Chopra said.
Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) replaced CEO Leo Apotheker last
month after less than a year, citing dismal communications with
investors and an indecisive strategy.
In addition, Wells Fargo analyst Jess Lubert said, it
seemed that Cisco had become more aggressive in fending off
competitive threats from HP and Juniper.
Looking ahead, Chopra expects Cisco to maintain a
conservative guidance in view of ongoing global macroeconomic
uncertainty.
"Our main near-term concern remains the overall spending
environment given the uncertain outlook for global carrier
capex spending, and lengthening sales cycles across our
coverage universe," he said.
But he added: "Beyond benefits from the expense reduction,
further efficiencies, a new product cycle, and a renewed focus
on the competition should allow growth and earnings to modestly
improve over the next few quarters."
(Editing by Edwin Chan and Richard Chang)