* Order trends good, even in public sector - execs
* Q2 forecasts beat Street view
* Shares up 4 percent
Nov 9 Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) forecast
revenue and earnings above Wall Street expectations as demand
from government and enterprises for its network equipment
remained resilient despite global economic troubles.
Analysts had expected conservative quarterly guidance,
given the economic uncertainty.
The world's biggest networking equipment maker projected a
7 to 8 percent rise in fiscal second-quarter sales, translating
to $11.13 billion to $11.2 billion in revenue -- matching or
slightly ahead of the $11.14 billion expected, on average.
Excluding items, Cisco predicted earnings per share of 42
to 44 cents in the quarter, beating the average forecast of 42
cents, signaling its months-long turnaround was bearing fruit.
But CEO John Chambers, who kicked off a months-long
overhaul of the company to save $1 billion through layoffs and
asset sales, warned that global uncertainty persists and it
remains tough to predict market conditions.
"This report reflects solid execution by the company in a
very challenging market environment," Ticonderoga Securities
analyst Brian White wrote in a client note.
Cisco's shares extended gains after Chambers' comments,
rising 4 percent to $18.30 in extended trade, after closing
down 3.8 percent.
On Wednesday, Cisco reported quarterly earnings per share
that beat estimates, signaling that efforts to revive growth
are beginning to pay off.
The company on Wednesday reported adjusted earnings of 43
cents per share for the fiscal first quarter ended October 29,
compared with the average analyst forecast of 39 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $11.3 billion from $10.75 billion a year
earlier, versus the average forecast of $11.03 billion.
"We weren't expecting fireworks for this quarter. I knew
the company would control costs efficiently and there's a
little bit of revenue upside," BGC analyst Colin Gillis.
"What we still need is the guidance and we only hear that
later on the conference call," he added.
(Reporting by Nicola Leske and Edwin Chan; Editing by
Richard Chang)