LOS ANGELES Aug 5 Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) has hired over six senior executives from Juniper Networks (JNPR.N) to help drive its carrier and cable operator sales business, a week after the smaller Juniper stunned investors with a disappointing outlook.

The high-profile spate of hirings dealt a blow to Juniper, long considered one of Cisco's more formidable foes. Cisco itself is grappling with a major overhaul of its own as it tries to revive flagging growth.

Shares in Juniper, which counts AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon Communications (VZ.N) and Japan's NTT DoCoMo (9437.T) among its customers, plunged more than 20 percent after it warned of weak third-quarter results and cuts in enterprise and public sector spending in the near term. [ID:nN1E76P240]

Neal Oristano, who had headed Juniper's Americas service-provider sales for the past 7 years, becomes Cisco's global service-provider sales chief. Jim Labovites, who worked under Oristano, also joins the U.S. arm of that organization.

Four other Juniper executives -- James Godson, Ray Testa, Tom Roberts and Dan Darrow -- will also take up various positions within the same group, Cisco said in a statement.

"While we have fought hard against that team to earn our customers' business, I have a very healthy respect for the type of growth they've delivered to Juniper's service provider business," Nick Adamo, Cisco's global service-provider markets chief, to whom all six will report, said in a blogpost.

The Juniper crew joins the world's largest networking equipment maker at a crucial time, with Cisco struggling to re-kindle growth and focus on core networking after several forays into consumer-oriented businesses in past years.

The company, whose global scale and a clientele spanning businesses and government had made it one of the technology sector's bellwethers, in past years had surrendered market share to up-and-coming competitors like Juniper.

In July, Cisco said it planned to cut 15 percent of its workforce and sell a set-top box factory in Mexico as part of an effort to slash annual expenses by $1 billion. [ID:nL3E7IJ0JG]

Those cuts come after Cisco Chief Executive John Chambers admitted in April that the company had "lost its way". (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)