LOS ANGELES Aug 5 Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) has hired over six senior executives from Juniper Networks (JNPR.N) to help drive its carrier and cable operator sales business, a week after smaller rival Juniper stunned investors with a disappointing outlook.

The high-profile spate of hirings dealt a blow to Juniper, long considered one of Cisco's more formidable foes. Cisco itself is grappling with a major overhaul of its own as it tries to revive flagging growth.

Shares in Juniper, which counts AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon Communications (VZ.N) and Japan's NTT DoCoMo (9437.T) among its customers, plunged more than 20 percent after it warned of weak third-quarter results and cuts in enterprise and public sector spending in the near term. [ID:nN1E76P240]

Juniper quickly downplayed the departures, saying its client relationships remained intact.

"Cisco's actions reflect that Juniper continues to take share from the company," spokesman David Shane said in an emailed statement. "We have a deep bench of sales talent and our customer relationships are not affected by the departure of a few employees.

Neal Oristano, who had headed Juniper's Americas service-provider sales for the past 7 years, becomes Cisco's global service-provider sales chief. Jim Labovites, who worked under Oristano, also joins the U.S. arm of that organization.

Four other Juniper executives -- James Godson, Ray Testa, Tom Roberts and Dan Darrow -- will also take up various positions within the same group, Cisco said in a statement.

"While we have fought hard against that team to earn our customers' business, I have a very healthy respect for the type of growth they've delivered to Juniper's service provider business," Nick Adamo, Cisco's global service-provider markets chief, to whom all six will report, said in a blogpost.

The Juniper crew joins the world's largest networking equipment maker at a crucial time, with Cisco struggling to re-kindle growth and focus on core networking after several forays into consumer-oriented businesses in past years.

The company, whose global scale and a clientele spanning businesses and government had made it one of the technology sector's bellwethers, in past years had surrendered market share to up-and-coming competitors like Juniper.

In July, Cisco said it planned to cut 15 percent of its workforce and sell a set-top box factory in Mexico as part of an effort to slash annual expenses by $1 billion. [ID:nL3E7IJ0JG]

Those cuts come after Cisco Chief Executive John Chambers admitted in April that the company had "lost its way". (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)