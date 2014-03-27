PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 27 Spherix Inc, which buys and licenses technology patents, said it filed a lawsuit against Cisco Inc alleging infringement of 11 patents Spherix acquired from Nortel Networks.
Spherix said the infringement accounted for a "vast majority" of Cisco's more than $43 billion in sales of routers and switches in the United States over the five years ended July 27, 2013.
Spherix said it acquired the patents from the bankrupt Canadian telecom company in December last year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.