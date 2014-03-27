March 27 Spherix Inc, which buys and licenses technology patents, said it filed a lawsuit against Cisco Inc alleging infringement of 11 patents Spherix acquired from Nortel Networks.

Spherix said the infringement accounted for a "vast majority" of Cisco's more than $43 billion in sales of routers and switches in the United States over the five years ended July 27, 2013.

Spherix said it acquired the patents from the bankrupt Canadian telecom company in December last year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)