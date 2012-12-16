BRIEF-Moody's says Bharti's acquisition of Telenor India is credit positive
* Moody's: Bharti's acquisition of Telenor India is credit positive
Dec 16 Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc has hired Barclays to sell its Linksys home router unit, a report said on Sunday.
The business, which Cisco acquired for $500 million in 2003, will likely be valued for less because it has low margins, according to Bloomberg.
The sale is part of Cisco's strategy to shed its consumer unit and focus on its software and technology services businesses.
Last year, Cisco axed its Flip camera business as part of this strategy.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 10.4 percent fall in revenue, largely due to sluggish demand for its servers and storage equipment.