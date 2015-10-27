Oct 27 Networking company Cisco Systems Inc
added to its small but growing security portfolio on
Tuesday, saying it was acquiring privately held Lancope, which
helps protect networks from cyber security breaches.
Cisco has had a commercial agreement since 2012 to sell
Lancope products, which analyze and prevent threats against
company networks. Cisco said it paid $452.2 million in cash and
equity awards for the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company, which
had been backed by venture capital firms Canaan Partners,
Council Capital and H.I.G. Ventures.
This would be Cisco's fourth deal in security over the past
12 months. It also acquired cloud-based security firm OpenDNS
for $635 million and bought NeoHapsis and Portcullis Computer
Security for undisclosed sums.
"Security is one of Cisco's top priorities. You will
continue to see us invest resources across the full landscape
including on the investment side and on the acquisition side,"
Rob Salvagno, vice president of corporate development, said in
an interview.
Cisco's security business generated $1.74 billion for its
fiscal year ended in July, a 12 percent increase year over year.
Some analysts have speculated that Cisco should buy a larger
target in the security space. Its last big security deal was
Sourcefire which it bought for $2.7 billion in 2013.
Cisco, which has acquired dozens of companies over the
years, is shifting towards high-end switches and routers and
investing in new products such as data analytics software and
cloud-based tools for data centers.
Cisco shares closed up 10 cents at $29.05 per share on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by David Gregorio)