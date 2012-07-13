BRUSSELS, July 13 U.S. network equipment maker
Cisco is expected to gain unconditional EU approval for
its $5 billion buy of TV software developer NDS after regulators
indicated the deal would not pose any serious competition
concerns, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
NDS is 51 percent owned by private equity fund Permira
and the rest by News Corp.
"At this point, the Commission has not expressed any serious
concerns on any particular issues to the parties," said the
person, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of
the matter.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)